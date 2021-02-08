Borussia Monchengladbach will be the home game against in the Champions League round of 16 Manchester City not take place in Borussia-Park. Instead, the game increases in Budapest. This was officially announced by UEFA on Wednesday evening.
Like the match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool, the round of 16 first leg will rise in the capital of Hungary. On February 16, the foals will receive the Sky Blues in the Puskas Arena. Then some spectators will probably be allowed in the stadium.
Due to the British entry restrictions to Germany due to the virus mutation occurring on the island, it was not possible to play the first leg in Mönchengladbach. The second leg in Manchester will take place on March 16.