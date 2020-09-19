Gareth Bale is back with them Tottenham Hotspur – at least for now. Spurs loan the 31-year-old Welshman for a season from Real Madrid. Bale is under contract with Los Blancos until 2022.
With an interview during the international break, Bale opened the door for a return to the Premier League. The 31-year-old was initially traded at Manchester United. The trail to the Red Devils quickly cooled and pointed to former club Tottenham.
There Bale will form an offensive series together with Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in the future, which should be entirely to the taste of coach José Mourinho. The Portuguese star coach recently said that he wanted to bring Bale to Los Blancos when he was a coach at Real Madrid.
