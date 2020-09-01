From Sc freiburg Second division Fortuna Düsseldorf has secured the services of Brandon Borrello. The Rhinelander are loaning the 25-year-old offensive player for the 2020/21 season from Breisgau.
Fortuna secures another alternative for the offensive through the Australian. Here Borrello is supposed to collect working time. The three-time national player has been waiting for the big breakthrough in the German upper house since his arrival in Freiburg in 2018, Borrello only made 17 competitive games (five assists) for the SCF. It should now work better in the 2nd Bundesliga.
“Brandon Borrello will do our attack game good with his mentality and aggressiveness,” says Fortuna sports director Uwe Klein on the website optimistically. Klein continued: “It can be used on both wings and offers our coaching team even more options on the offensive.”
Borrello himself is looking forward to his new job in Düsseldorf: “I know the 2. Bundesliga and know that Fortuna is a large and traditional club – when those responsible contacted me and my advisor, I wanted to play for the club straight away . “
