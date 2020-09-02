Of the FC Augsburg Has as expected Right-back Robert Gumny signed by Lech Posen. The Polish U21 international will receive a contract with FCA until 2025.
The 22-year-old will cost the Fuggerstadt-based company a fee of three million euros. Gumny is said to compete with Raphael Framberger for the position in the back right at FCA. After the change from Poland to Gladbach in 2018 failed, it worked two years and two knee operations later with a transfer to the Bundesliga.
“We are delighted that in Robert Gumny we have been able to win a young and very talented right-back for us. We are convinced that he will help us to achieve our goals over the next few years,” said FCA sports director Stefan Reuter.
Gumny himself was also in good spirits: “I’m happy that FC Augsburg is giving me the chance to prove myself in the Bundesliga. I’m happy about this new challenge and want to repay the trust placed in me with good performances. For me, means this is a big step in my career. “
