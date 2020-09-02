New entry at the start: The #FCA signed the Polish U21 international Robert #Gumny from @LechPoznan. He receives a contract until 2025. Welcome to Fuggerstadt, Robert! ✌ ℹ All information ➡ https://t.co/aZUjbwqncC pic.twitter.com/JYIqqXBne0 – FC Augsburg (@FCAugsburg) September 2, 2020

Gumny himself was also in good spirits: “I’m happy that FC Augsburg is giving me the chance to prove myself in the Bundesliga. I’m happy about this new challenge and want to repay the trust placed in me with good performances. For me, means this is a big step in my career. “