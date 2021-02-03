So yes: BVB grabs Julian Rijkhoff. The 16-year-old attacker comes from Ajax Amsterdam and is considered a great storm hope in the Netherlands. For Dortmund, Rijkhoff is a bargain.
The closer the deadline day at the end of January, the quieter it got at Borussia Dortmund around Julian Rijkhoff. The storm jewel from Ajax Amsterdam should provide goals at BVB in the future. With his 16th birthday on January 25th a transfer was officially possible.
The advisor of the young striker denied 90min a change, but in the background the way was probably already paved. Borussia Dortmund secretly brought the deal under wraps.
“We are happy to have won Julian Rijkhoff for Borussia Dortmund,” confirmed BVB youngster Lars Ricken to the Ruhr news. Apparently only 130,000 euros in training compensation are due for the attacker. He will sign with BVB until 2024.
First of all, the Dutch U15 international (five internationals, seven goals) will play for the U17 from black and yellow. He is already training in the B-Junior Bundesliga team.
Rijkhoff is advised by former Hertha professional Dick van Burik. The two are said to have turned down an offer to renew at youth club Ajax. The reason was the lack of perspective among professionals and the orientation of youth work in Amsterdam, they report Ruhr news continue. In Dortmund, however, the U17 should only be a transit station on the way to the professionals!