Of the BVB gives youngster Immanuel Pherai to the Eredivisie. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is playing for PEC Zwolle in the new season, as the Dutch club officially confirmed on Thursday evening.
Pherai came to BVB in the U17 from the youth of AZ Alkmaar, where he trained with the professionals in this summer preparation and made an impression on coach Lucien Favre. In Dortmund, however, they want to guarantee the Dutch U19 national player regular playing times and therefore sought a loan.
“I’m very happy about the chance that PEC Zwolle is offering me. By playing here on loan, I can develop myself further. Playing games at a high level is now my top priority as a 19-year-old. The enthusiastic conversations that I led with the coach and the manager, gave me the feeling that Zwolle has a concrete plan for me. It is now up to me to show that the club has got the right one, “explained Pherai on the Zwolle homepage (translated via transfermarkt.de).
In the meantime, BVB has also commented on the loan and announced that Pherai’s contract had previously been extended for another year until 2022.
Michael Zorc on the loan deal: “We wish Immanuel maximum sporting success with Zwolle and will keep a close eye on his performance in the coming season.”
Leave a Reply