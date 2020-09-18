ℹ️ The #BVB has Immanuel #Pherai to the Dutch first division club @PECZwolle borrowed.

? #Zorc: “We wish Immanuel maximum sporting success with Zwolle and will keep a close eye on his performance in the coming season.”

– Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 17, 2020