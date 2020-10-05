The deal is through, Arne Maier is on loan to Arminia Bielefeld for a year. At the same time could Hertha BSC extend the contract of the 21-year-old midfielder. Maier should collect important match practice with the Bundesliga promoted team.
This summer, Germany’s U21 international actually received much more attractive offers, including from Sampdoria Genoa and the Glasgow Rangers. The clock on the Bielefeld club’s side explained his surprising decision as follows.
“After very good discussions with the coach and the sports management, I made this decision very consciously and with full conviction, despite some other options,” revealed Maier. “I’m still a young player, but I have a clear plan and have set myself ambitious goals. As much playing time as possible is therefore important for me to take the next development step for me personally. I see optimal conditions for this in Bielefeld. Arminia has one ambitious team and a great environment, I’m looking forward to that. “
Maier was recently demoted to a substitute in Berlin, so there were fears that he might leave the club permanently. After this season, however, Hertha BSC can again count on Maier to make a new attempt in Berlin.
