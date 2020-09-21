What started about two weeks ago, is now carried out: The 1. FC Cologne obliges Dimitrios Limnios. The Greek international (seven appearances) comes from PAOK Saloniki and will cost around 3.3 million euros. In addition, PAOK has secured 15 percent shares in the resale.
As the association announced, Limnios is moving to the Rhine with immediate effect. The 22-year-old strengthens the storm that Effzeh had recently heavily upgraded. In addition to Limnios, Cologne has signed the offensive forces Ondrej Duda, Sebastian Andersson and Toluwalase Arokodare in the past few days.
The commitment was planned some time ago. Due to a Covid19 infection, however, the arrival in Cologne had to be postponed. At his new club, Limnios receives a contract until 2024.
