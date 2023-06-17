Fivizzano – The tractor overturned and he remained under the vehicle, being seriously injured. The victim of the accident was a 73-year-old who this afternoon in Lunigiana, exactly in the locality of Campiglio in the municipality of Fivizzanowas the victim of an accident.

The alarm went off around 3 pm, when some neighbors passed by the fields where the man, who has always taken care of his plots of land, was passing, and picked up his cries for help. Approaching the place, they understood that there was no time to lose.

The overturned tractor

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the tractor has lost traction with the road clay and stones of the area and it overturnedending up on the seventy-three-year-old who always remained conscious and awaited the arrival of the 118 medical service stationed at the Fivizzano hospital with a doctor and nurse, together with the ambulance with the volunteer soldiers of Monzone. The man suffered severe trauma to the pelvis and was transported to the Pisano di Cisanello hospital by the 118 Pegaso air ambulance, which took off from Marina di Massa and arrived on the Lunigiana hills in a few minutes.

The wounded man was later joined by family and friends. Rescuers and medical personnel always ask for the utmost prudence and caution when driving a tractor in inaccessible country areas.