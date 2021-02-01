While TikTok abounds with artists recreating acoustic versions of their favorite songs, a group of young Asians called MayTree, specialized in singing a cappella, set out to reproduce sound effects of technology. From classic video games to the introduction of the great movie studios.

After several attempts at approximation, the greatest success in his onomatopoeia career was achieved with the typical Windows sounds, in a tour of the different versions of the operating system.

Among the characteristic effects that Microsoft software emits, the startup of Windows XP or the one that occurs when one insert or remove a USB from the computer stands out.

At the peak of the amazing, the sound that results when a file is thrown into the trash appears or the one that listens when the operating system is turned on or off.

All five young people are South Korean.

This last video, in the span of four days, has harvested more than 23 million views and 5 million likes among his followers or TikTok users and the account continues to grow.

This particular quintet, made up of two South Korean girls and three boys, demonstrated a Outstanding talent for vocalizing complex sounds without the support of any instrument.

They have participated in numerous television shows but never achieved such popularity when they decided to take the pulse of technological sounds.

The band has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok despite having only made 14 posts on their profile.

In its round of tech imitations, the world of classic video games is not exempt. The MayTree honor with their imitations, the sound effects of the plumber Super Mario or the Korobéiniki song, official theme of the game Tetris.

But they also made a hook with the curtains with which the main Hollywood studios start their films.

The great copycat

The system can imitate the voice of Elvis Presley.

Research company Open AI presented Jukebox, a system that generates musical pieces of any musician. By analyzing the songs, discover how to imitate their style – from Elvis, Frank Sinatra to Radiohead – and create similar songs.

The project brings together more than 1.2 million existing topics, of which 600,000 are in English, with their respective metadata. The latter contain the artist, genre, and year of publication, along with common moods or keywords from the playlist associated with each song.

When the program has done this mapping and learned about the song, it is about to create a new one using a probability system: it creates a note or small fraction of the song and, according to what it has mapped in its memory, it asks which one. note is likely to follow the previous one and add the one with the highest probability.

This software created a vast library of new tracks, mimicking artists like the Beatles, Nirvana, Katy Perry, Simon and Garfunkel, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Ed Sheeran, as well as deceased heroes who almost seem to have been brought back to life.

Most of the samples have a different sound quality than the current one, Like they’re poorly produced demos from the 1950s that have not seen the light until now.

SL