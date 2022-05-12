On August 13, 2014, Maryam Mirzakhani (1977-2017) was awarded the Fields Medal, known as the “Nobel of mathematics” and awarded to researchers under 40 years of age. In this way, she became the first woman and also the first Iranian person – the only one in both categories, so far – to receive this award. Just three years later, she passed away from cancer. Since 2018, the date of her birthday – May 12 – serves to celebrate the International Day of Women in Mathematics.

Mirzakhani was born in Tehran (Iran), at the dawn of the so-called Revolution of the Ayatollahs. She was a student at the Farzanegan School for Girls, part of the Iranian organization for the development of exceptional talents. Since her time in high school, she stood out for her creativity and deep reasoning ability, being able to relate very different concepts to solve difficult problems. Thanks to these qualities, she was —along with her great friend Roya Bereshticurrently a professor at the University of St. Louis (USA)—the first Iranian woman to participate in the International Mathematics Olympiad, where she won gold medals in both of her appearances.

Mirzakhani’s reputation grew during his university days, when he published his first research paper and also a textbook on number theory, which remains the basic reference on the subject for students in Iran. Thanks to these achievements, she was offered a scholarship to do a doctorate at the prestigious Harvard University (USA). There she began to attend the geometry seminar of Curtis T. McMullen, Fields Medalist in 1998 for his work in geometry and complex dynamics; Fascinated by seminary mathematics, Mirzakhani began her thesis, with McMullen as supervisor, on so-called hyperbolic surfaces.

What are these objects? A surface is a two-dimensional object, such as a plane, a sphere, or the surface of a donut. Some surfaces are “limited” (compact, in mathematical language), such as the sphere or the donut, and others not, such as the plane. If the surface is limited, we know that it is possible to deform it, without tearing it, until we obtain a sphere or a donut with a finite number of holes. Namely, every limited surface is determined, except for deformation, by its number of holescalled the “genre” of the surface.

From the point of view of geometry, surfaces equipped with a metricsa way of measuring angles, areas, and distances on a surface, which in turn describes the shape (the curvature) Of the same. We can understand a metric as a kind of lens with which to explore the surface, and that determines, in some way, the landscape that we observe.

For example, in representing a surface in our three-dimensional space we can use the natural way we have in it of measuring angles, areas, and distances, and we immediately obtain a metric on the surface, which we call the metric of three-dimensional space. But this is only one of the different ways of defining metrics, there are others, which would distort the landscape around us in various ways, like the mirrors in the house of mirrors at a fair.

There are certain types of metrics that are particularly interesting—calls from constant curvature—, which have the property that, measuring —observing— with them, from any point, the surface has the same shape around it. They are filters through which the landscape looks exactly the same from any point. This is the case, for example, with the metric of three-dimensional space on the sphere: from any point, we see the same thing. On the other hand, with this three-dimensional metric, in the donut the situation is different: from the points close to the hole, around it, a qualitatively different shape is observed than the one seen from a point on the outside.

Nevertheless, we can define other metrics on the donut, and on surfaces with more holes, which are of constant curvature. In fact, we know that there are an infinite number of these metrics. Surfaces of genus greater than one, equipped with a metric of constant curvature, are known as hyperbolic surfaces.

The set of all hyperbolic surfaces with a number g of fixed holes is called “space of moduli of surfaces of genus g” and has great importance in mathematics and physics. In his thesis, Mirzakhani made important discoveries about the shape of this object, which in turn allowed him to understand fundamental geometric aspects about the hyperbolic surfaces that compose it, specifically about the number of objects of a certain type —“loops” of given length— that they contain.

The results of Mirzakhani’s thesis had a great impact, and were published in prestigious mathematical journals. This, together with his personal qualities —his cheerful and carefree attitude, his perseverance and his ability to imagine reasoning strategies that went far beyond the immediate—, was key for him to consecrate himself, even during this formative stage, as one of the the most influential figures in their field.

In 2004, she was recruited by Princeton University, where she remained until 2007, when she obtained a professorship at Stanford University. In that period, Mirzakhani also made contributions of great impact on certain objects of geometry and dynamics, called widespread pool tables. As the name suggests, these abstract objects model the movement of billiard balls on tables of different shapes.

Maryam Mirzakhani was a pioneer in many ways, and his life shows a powerful story of determination and dedication to the advancement of knowledge. Due to her scientific and human trajectory, her figure has become an example for future generations of women, and also men, interested in mathematics and science in general.

Javier Aramayona He is a tenured scientist at the Higher Council for Scientific Research, a member of the ICMAT and scientific co-director of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit.

Helm Agate is coordinator of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems”.

Edition and coordination: Agate A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

