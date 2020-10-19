On October 20, 2015 Netflix landed in Spain. He did it in the midst of piracy —Spain used to climb the lists of countries with more incidence by illegal downloads– and before the usual laziness to pay for digital services, which are not touched or owned.

Five years later, the platform has not only survived in good health. Now it is seen that he indicated the direction to an entire sector in Spain, that of streaming. HBO followed in his footsteps, carried away by the ball of Game of Thrones, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, the last to rise at a dizzying pace. There are many more, of different tastes: Movistar +, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, Vodafone TV, Strazplay, Filmin. Even the first victims, like Sky, which closed in September.

Many users have gotten into the habit of paying a flat rate for series and movies. But also their habits have been transformed: the way of seeing and consuming content. And so has audiovisual production. The creation of series and films locally is one of the strategies for Netflix’s international expansion. In Spain it has had a knock-on effect, which started with the premiere of Las chicas del cable in 2017. Movistar + launched its first series that year. Amazon Prime has participated in a dozen co-productions and HBO has just released Patria.

“Netflix has been a catalyst to change the model in which we consume content. They have paved the way for other platforms to come much faster,” says Pilar Benito, general director of Morena Films, which produced the documentary Dos Cataluñas for Netflix , the Diablero series for the Mexican subsidiary and is now preparing a new film. Account that in this context the national production has gained momentum. “So many platforms need a lot of content. We are now selling our titles a lot. Because you have to give the consumer a lot of content to get loyalty to your platform.”

David navarro is showrunner independent fiction and has also knocked on the doors of the platforms of streaming to release its content. Think that the Netflix landing was an injection of capital and pushed the entire sector. “Movistar began to work on its own production by merging with Canal + and just at that moment Netflix arrived, which was already putting on the table an ambitious strategy of multinational projects”.

The pressure of Netflix forces the generalist televisions to react. RTVE, Mediaset and Atresmedia have joined forces to create a platform for streaming common. Telefónica and Atresmedia have created a company to produce Spanish fiction. And experiments are allowed that they would not have done before. Like La valla, a series that premiered on Atresplayer before Antena 3.

Although Netflix seeks content with a purpose other than traditional television. “When the platforms of streaming they buy content, they are really buying an event, ”says Navarro. “They do not care so much that it is the most viewed but that it makes a lot of noise. The communication event is there. For a week, the new acquisition will be on the front page of the whole planet.”

Elena Neira, professor of Communication at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and author of Streaming Wars: The New Television, also speaks of this aspect of event that the premieres have. This is influenced by the block launch of the series, which propels the so-called binge-watch. “Marathons generate much more loyalty because they lead to more hours of service. They favor much more visceral reactions if the series is well received. People want to comment on the content. It generates much more resonance and that is what Netflix is ​​after. “

This release model also makes the life of the product short. That is why Netflix constantly releases content. An increase in production that drags the rest of the industry. According evaluated PwC, in 2015 38 series were produced in Spain and in 2018 there were already 58. Decision-making when approving a series or film is also different from the previous model. “Netflix is ​​very clear about the audiovisual preferences of its audience. The data tells them the type of program that would be interesting for them to do. They make the product that their algorithm and their data tell them that their audience wants,” explains Neira. And he points out that obviously There are many other factors in deciding future content, such as the connection to the creators, the history of the production company, and the intuition of the trade.

Navarro sees another difference with the previous production. “When Netflix buys content, such as series that deal with issues of sex or LGTBI or risky bets of some kind, it is buying securities. And these values ​​implant the mental idea in the consumer that it is worth paying monthly for them. It is possible that many of these series we will not see because we do not have time. But they are aware that they increase the range, not only of content, but of values ​​”.

International visibility and business model change

With the streaming, one of the discoveries for national productions has been accessibility to a global audience. “Before it was much more difficult to get Spanish content to be universal,” says Pilar Benito. “You had to have internationally well-known faces.” In addition, the films had to be sold “territory by territory”, while now the exposure is achieved with a sale , according to the CEO of Morena Films.

To speak of this sudden international success is to speak of The paper house. David Navarro recalls that Atresmedia produced it. “It aired in discontinuous days at 11:30 p.m. on Antena 3 with little success”, refers to the 14.7% average share that the first season had. “And when Netflix rescued the series, it became the most watched series in Spanish of history. “The phenomenon has transcended the screen.” It has become an icon of the wardrobe of The paper house. Clothes are made in brands from Pull & Bear to Levis. “

All this entails a change in the business model of the producers. In the series it has always been the same. The television network financed and took over the rights. But in the cinema, the production companies usually put the money, retain the rights and then make the sale, territory to territory, sometimes cinema to cinema. “Now if you want to make a movie, you go to Netflix and, if it loves it, it finances it entirely,” explains Benito, who adds: “Production companies do not generate the equity they used to generate. Before it took longer to make a movie and now You make more movies, even if they don’t belong to you.

For her, the change compensates and she says audiovisual production lives a golden age, compared to the turbulent times we live in. Although he points out that given the popularity of platforms, it is necessary to protect movie theaters, which allow premieres that would not be seen in the streaming giants.

When the platforms arrived one of the gossip —Of illusions— in the audiovisual sector it was that they were going to bet on new talent. Navarro believes that the platforms have been conservative in their elections. “They have gone to the usual production companies. Only in very specific cases are they providing opportunities. “While he recognizes Amazon Prime Video for being a pioneer in incorporating new content indie, while applauding the diversity that Filmin offers.

The future: mobile and interactive

The arrival of Netflix and the popularization of streaming have impacted audiovisual production because they create new consumer habits. Before the series were seen in weekly single-chapter doses, which allows the consumer a better consolidation of memories. “In the marathon format, the product is digested very quickly and is forgotten very quickly”, Neira points out. It’s hard to get away from the marathon formula. “When we watch marathon series, the brain produces discharges of dopamine, which is a substance that generates a very pleasant sensation. As we feel good doing marathons, we continue to watch episodes.” This dopamine is what is related to addictive experiences on the platform.

If block releases are a recognizable Netflix brand, for the future the company has already said that one of its challenges is to generate mobile content. The goal: to capitalize on the phenomenon of liquid television, which allows streaming on any device. This can be combined with interactive content, such as the Bandersnatch, which allows collecting data on the type of decisions that the user makes. “It seems to me that they want to develop more the subject of interactive content for children,” Neira adventure. “Because children do not have the mental structure as closed as an adult and it also generates levels of engagement much older. “Just imagine a child interacting with his cartoons from his mobile to get an idea.

Although the Holy Grail for Netflix could be elsewhere. In search of their own intellectual property. “Disney is what it is thanks to its intellectual property,” explains Neira, who cites Marvel’s success as an example. “It’s a brand. From there you can generate a million satellite stories, a million businesses related to that brand. You create a product and then generate a business that drags many others, which can be television series, prequels, sequels, merchandising , novels … or theme parks “. Maybe it’s still too early for Stranger Things roller coasters, but you can already see the odd T-shirt on the street. The paper house.