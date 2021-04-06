The State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that one of the forms of bribery crimes promised a public employee a gift or an advantage to interfere or exploit influence.

She explained through a film material that she published on her accounts on social media, that according to Article 237 bis of the Federal Penal Code, whoever promises or offers a public employee or any other person a gift, privilege, or grant that is not deserving, is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years. On him, granting it, or giving it to him, directly or indirectly, to incite that public official or person to exploit his actual or supposed influence with the aim of obtaining an undue advantage in the interest of the original instigator of that act or for the benefit of any other person from the administration or public authority.

The same penalty shall be imposed on every public employee or any other person who asks for or accepts any gift, privilege, or grant that is not due in his interest or in the interest of another person, directly or indirectly, so that that public employee or person exploits his actual or supposed influence with the aim of obtaining an undue advantage from Public administration or authority.

The criminalization of this criminal behavior is one of the forms of protecting the public office and those in charge of it from all forms of bribery, especially what is aimed at inciting the public employee to exploit his influence and powers, and it also protects the public employee himself by criminalizing and punishing any person who asks him to simply fulfill the employee’s promise of bribery in order to encourage him to exploit his influence.





