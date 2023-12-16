Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

A groundbreaking verdict has been made in the Vatican trial. For the first time in history, a bishop has to serve a prison sentence.

Rome – The Vatican is very busy these days. While the focus in recent days has been on the health of Pope Francis, his resignation and his possible path to Benedict, the current headlines belong to a completely different circumstance. Because the verdict was reached on Saturday in the major Vatican financial trial involving questionable million-dollar deals. A historic novelty has occurred.

For the first time in the history of the Catholic Church, a cardinal has been convicted by a Vatican court. At the center of the mammoth process, which has lasted more than two years, is the Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu (75). He was accused of being primarily responsible for loss-making multi-million dollar deals in the Vatican. In addition to Becciu, there were nine other defendants.

Verdict in the Vatican trial: Groundbreaking decision puts bishop behind bars for five years

The criminal trial is one of the largest in the Vatican to date. A cardinal stood before the court as a defendant. At its core, it is about the loss-making purchase of a luxury property in London by the Vatican Secretariat of State, where Becciu was an important department head for several years. The deal went wrong and ended up with a loss in the hundreds of millions.

Ruinous real estate deals could be a bishop's undoing for the first time. He faces over seven years in prison in the Vatican trial. © Evandro Inetti / dpa

The process also revealed other crooked deals and machinations. That's why the Vatican prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, demanded a prison sentence of seven years and three months for Becciu, as well as a professional ban and a high fine. The co-defendants also faced imprisonment and fines. The cardinal always emphasized his innocence. On Saturday the court finally handed down its verdict: five years and six months in prison for Cardinal Becciu.

Groundbreaking verdict in the Vatican trial: Chief prosecutor accuses Bishop of nebulous dealings

In addition to the loss-making real estate deal, Becciu was accused of irregularities in transfers to his home diocese in Sardinia. Money is also said to have flowed unlawfully to Beccius' family members.

The cardinal is also said to have recommended an acquaintance to the Vatican as a “geological expert”. The Sardinian manager Cecilia Marogna was now also in the dock. She was accused of using part of the 575,000 euros that she received from the Secretariat of State between December 2018 and July 2019 on the instructions of Cardinal Becciu for personal expenses instead of for the intended and agreed service: namely the release of one of the jihadists in Mali kidnapped nun. The woman was actually released in October 2021. It is unclear how the release came about.

Telephone recording in the Vatican trial: Bishop asks Pope Francis to take responsibility

Marogna's lawyers demanded an acquittal, and Becciu himself also denied all charges and pleaded innocent. In court he said: “I feel disfigured as a person and as a priest.” Particularly explosive: A relative of Beccius had recorded a phone call that the cardinal had with the Pope shortly before the trial began without his knowledge. In it, Becciu asks Francis to admit that the Pope himself ordered the payments to the Sardinian manager. The recordings were played in the courtroom.

The remaining defendants also face the prospect of long prison sentences and high fines. Diddi accuses them, among other things, of extortion, money laundering, fraud and corruption. It remains unclear whether the conviction could also contribute to the Pope's health.