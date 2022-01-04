The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia confirmed a sentence that condemns a man to a sentence of five years and one month in prison for sexually abusing his 14-year-old daughter. The man alleged, among other issues, that the minor’s complaint was a reaction to the reproaches he had made against her for her poor school results, but the court discarded this argument and fully endorsed the sentence imposed at the time by the Provincial Court .

The events occurred between the summer and Christmas of 2016 in a town in the Region when the victim and her younger brother went to spend part of the vacation period at their father’s house – separated for years from the children’s mother. As the resolution explains, the man, “taking advantage of his position as a father”, subjected the adolescent to touching and sexual practices. As a consequence of these events, the sentence highlights, the victim has required psychological treatment for years.

Withdrawal of parental authority



The resolution also prohibits the defendant from communicating with or approaching his daughter for a period exceeding five years than the prison sentence imposed and disqualification from exercising parental authority for four years. In addition, it includes eight years of probation and the prohibition of any profession or trade with minors for a time greater by four and a half years than the prison sentence. The defendant must also compensate his offspring in 12,000 euros.