The image is unbearable: on a beach in Turkey, this morning of September 2, 2015, the lifeless body of a 3-year-old child, who drowned like his mother and brother, while he was trying to reach Greece. Only Abdullah, the father, survived. Crushed with pain, he agreed to deliver a few words in front of the cameras: “The waves were so high that the boat overturned. I hugged my wife and children but realized they were dead. My children were the most beautiful children in the world. They woke me up. every morning so I can play with them They are not here now“.

Photos of little Alan go around the world. On their own, they symbolize the horrors of the tragedy unfolding in the Mediterranean: thousands of families who risk their lives on makeshift boats rather than die in Syria. The emotion of the political class is immense, François Hollande himself spoke on this subject: “I think of the victims who are never photographed, who are ignored, the future victims if we do nothing“he said on September 3, 2015.

It was to flee the bombs that Abdullah and his wife crossed the Turkish border to try to cross into Greece. From there, they hoped to leave for Canada. Alan’s father has since chosen to devote his life to refugee children. He now lives in Iraqi Kurdistan. Everyone there knows their story, but it would take more to discourage those who dream of leaving for Europe.