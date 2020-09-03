The body of three-year-old Alan Kurdi was found on the Turkish coast in Bodrum. He drowned, like his brother Galip, five, and their mother, while trying to reach Greece on September 2, 2015. (DOGAN NEWS AGENCY / DOGAN NEWS AGENCY)

The photo of this little guy lying on the sand, in his red T-shirt and blue Bermuda shorts, this little boy on his stomach licked by the waves, who will never open his eyes again, we all know it. Even today, it upsets us, it shocks us. Because it sums up with incredible violence the migration crisis of this year 2015: a million refugees, mostly Syrians and Afghans, who fled war and insecurity to reach a more welcoming shore in the Mediterranean.

We know the rest: borders that open and then close, the procrastination of Europeans … and in the end, the insurmountable wall of indifference.

In five years, little has changed: the plan for the relocation of migrants in voluntary countries has been “pschitt” for lack of candidates, and when it comes to knowing which country will accept to welcome new migrants recovered at sea through NGO boats (more and more rare), Europeans are still lacking in solidarity.

The two agreements made on one side with Turkey and on the other with the Libyan coast guard are very much criticized because they ultimately increase the vulnerability of migrants, at sea and in the camps. In the hands of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, the agreement has even become a lever of pressure on Europe. The European Commission is due to present a new comprehensive migration crisis management plan in September – no one expects miracles.

The only concrete achievement over the past five years is the strengthening of the Frontex agency, responsible for monitoring the Union’s external borders. By 2027 it will have a permanent corps of 10,000 men, to help the overwhelmed countries which are on the front line.

Over 676,000 asylum applications were lodged in the European Union last year. Admittedly, this is half of what we saw in 2015, but the curve has started to rise again. The “eastern Mediterranean route” which is once again the main access route to Europe, is also the deadliest: more than 500 dead since January.

And yet it is as if the migration issue had left the radar of the news. The aunt of little Alan Kurdi, who spoke yesterday at a press conference in Germany, was very moved by this anniversary celebrated in indifference. “Five years later, she says, All over the world people continue to suffer, and it is getting worse and worse. We cannot close our eyes, turn away from it. “

We must break our silence, tell world leaders that this is enough, force them to act … and not just to speak. Tima Kurdi, little Alan’s aunt

Today little Alan Kurdi would be eight years old. Her aunt, who lives in Canada, continues to be the voice of Syrian refugees, but others have become discouraged. Nilüfer Demir, the young Turkish photographer who had taken the photo of the little boy, dreamed that her shot could change the world. Out of spite, she quit her job.