Mexico City.- José José’s legacy continues to surprise his fans with the recent release of an unreleased song titled “Ya No Pienso en Ti”, released on digital platforms.

This song, recorded but not released at the time, could have been part of the iconic album Lo Pasado, Pasado, released in 1978. However, the great mystery surrounding the song is the identity of the author, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Edson Ramírez Heredia, audio engineer at Sony Music 5020 studios, and Charlie García, vice president of A&R at Sony Music Mexico, shared how the process of discovering the song and the fruitless search for the author went. “The producer is Tom Parker, from the album that was made in London, with live music, live recording. But we don’t know the author, we approached all the publishers, authors and those who could be related, but we still don’t know who the author is and when we can find out,” said García in an interview.

“It’s a great song, and especially for those of us who know José José’s career, it will surprise us that we didn’t know the song and we will remember it even more, and we will celebrate that we can have this song with us,” added Ramírez Heredia.

“Ya No Pienso en Ti” was released in a remastered version as a tribute to José José, who this Saturday celebrates five years since his death. Ramírez Heredia, who was in charge of rediscovering the song while working on the digitalization of tapes from José José’s catalog, recounted what that moment of astonishment was like when he came across a song he had never heard before. He said that he was in the process of digitalizing tapes from the “Prince of Song” catalog and making a backup of the general historical material, including for the immersive Dolby Atmos mix, when it caught his attention that he did not recognize the song when he heard it. “I got to the tape of Lo Pasado, Pasado, and it only fits four songs per tape, and I came across a song that I didn’t recognize. I put it on and the title jumped out at me and I asked the engineer, and he didn’t either. “My dad, who is a superfan of José José and I know all his songs, and nothing. I still didn’t recognize it, and the engineer tells me ‘how in 2024 are we going to be listening to an unreleased song by José José?’ And yes, it was. It was unreleased,” Ramírez commented. José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, who became popular for hits such as “El Triste”, “Gavilán o Paloma” and “La Nave del Olvido”, was one of Sony Music’s biggest sellers, and at the time added the work of Ariola to his catalog, the label for which the song was recorded. The singer, who died at the age of 71, was a Grammy nominee nine times and sold more than 100 million units of his discography in the Spanish-speaking market.