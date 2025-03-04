More than five years and 53,000 million dollars They will be necessary to rebuild the devastated Gaza Strip, bombarded incessantly by Israel since October 2023, according to the plan presented by Egypt on Tuesday at the leaders of the leaders of the Arab League held in this country. The proposal includes a Six -month “early recovery” phase in which 3,000 million dollars will be invested to carry out the initial work of de -struggle and enable seven areas of the strip to host more than 1.5 million Palestinians temporarily.

These people would be housed in “Temporary Residential Units” With an average capacity of six people and that would be distributed in the Gazatis towns of Rafah (with capacity for 213,000 people), Jan Yunis (223,000 people), deir to Balah (184,000) and four other positions in the center and north of the strip. After these six months it would begin The first reconstruction phasewhich would last two years and would cost 20,000 million dollars To end the Desesocombro process and the restoration of some 60,000 residences “partially destroyed”, in parallel to the construction of 200,000 new permanent “accommodation housing.

These new construction apartments would hose 1.6 million peopleaccording to the document, which also includes rehabilitating about 8,000 hectares of farmland and restoring basic services such as electricity and communications. In addition, it advocates installing two water desalination stations, two drinking water deposits, two others for irrigation and two stations for wastewater treatment.

Two and a half years and another 30,000 million dollars They will be necessary to complete the second and final reconstruction phase of the Gaza Strip. During this period, it is expected end the installation process of water, electricity and other services Essential, in addition to the construction of 200,000 additional permanent residence homes with the capacity to host 1.2 million people.

In total, the Gaza Strip will have some 460,000 housing units To house three million people. During this phase, in addition, the construction of a “will begin”industrial zone“In a space of 243 hectares, a maritime fishing port, a commercial port and” Gaza Airport “, while the enclave will also have 10 kilometers of promenade.





In recent months, Egypt has assured that it has a plan to deal with that of the US President, Donald Trump, who intends to expel the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to convert the enclave into the ‘Riviera de Oriente Medio’.