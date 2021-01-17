A five-year-old girl who disappeared in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk was found alive, reported Main Directorate of EMERCOM of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

“The child was found alive and is currently taken to the children’s hospital in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The state of health is satisfactory, ”the message says.

The department clarified that the girl was found in the well of the sewer manhole.

The girl disappeared on Sunday, January 17, while walking at about 16:00 (8:00 Moscow time). According to the investigation, she went to ride the hill and did not return home after dark.

Searches were organized with the participation of volunteers, city police officers and the rescue team.

It is noted that as part of the further investigation of the criminal case, an assessment will be made of the actions of officials, as well as employees of public utilities responsible for the proper maintenance of sewer communications.

On the fact of the disappearance of the child, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

Earlier, on January 2, it was reported that a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Kemerovo was found alive on one of the city streets. He went for a walk on January 1 in a 30-degree frost and did not return home on time.