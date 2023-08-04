She died after being hit by the autostarter, the car that precedes the contenders, Harper Finna five-year-old girl from southern Illinois who Sunday 30 July 2023 was at the fair Effingham County to watch the horse race. Her little girl, sitting in the grandstand together with some members of her family (including her grandmother, who was looking after her) to watch the event, was injured by the folding arm of the starting gate present in the rear of the car. It is a mobile structure which, for reasons yet to be ascertained, it did not close properly when passing under the central straight. No other people in the stands were injured. Following the violent impact, the young protagonist of this unfortunate story was rushed, by ambulance, to theHshs St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital of Effingham. She later Harper, an Altamont native, was airlifted to St. Louis Hospital, where she passed away on August 3, 2023. Previously theIllinois Harness Horseman’s Association had launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe which exceeded i 40 thousand euros while, even before the disappearance of the little girl, the organizers of the demonstration observed a minute’s silence at the beginning of the side events and canceled the other horse races on the calendar out of respect for the Finn family.