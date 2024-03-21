A little boy of just five years would have been a victim of inappropriate touching on the part of a student around 14 years oldin a District school, in the town of Engativá, western Bogotawhich has caused outrage among the school community.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred at the Las Mercedes concession school, in the El Muella neighborhood, where dozens ofand parents demonstrated in the form of a protest to repudiate the fact and demand justice.

It was announced that the mother of the five-year-old boy was arrested by the Police after attacking a teacher.

Edwin Ussa, head of the Office for School Coexistence of the Secretary of Education of Bogotá (SED) He stated that “based on the alleged situations that occurred in a school in Engativá, where inappropriate touching occurs, which of course constitutes sexual violence, the activation of the protocol was verified.”

He assured that the directives of the institution and the THIRST They activated the routes on time in an articulated manner with the Health Secretary and the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF), sent an ambulance to take the minor and his mother for a physical and emotional evaluation at the Ministry of Health.

Ussa pointed out that the minor said that The touching took place in one of the school bathrooms.However, it was not possible to establish what time it occurred, so it has not been possible to determine which teacher was in charge of the victim's group.

Regarding the arrest of the minor's mother, it has been rejected by several councilors, such as Heidy Sánchez, the former candidate for Mayor's Office of Bogotá for the Patriotic Union and demanded the authorities release women.

He justified the mother's aggressive behavior: “Who is going to react appropriately when they find out that their son, a child under five years old, has been abusive in the place where he should be cared for?”

The head of the Office for School Coexistence of the Secretary of Education of Bogotá (SED) explained that, despite the fact that “violence is not solved with violence.”

