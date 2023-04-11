A five-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition. after being attacked by a group of dogs in the city of Mendoza, in Argentina.

The incident was recorded on Sunday at noon and allegedly occurred on a farm where the animals were, which they pounced on him and wounded him in different parts of the body.



The victim would have been overtaken by the dogs and dragged into the farm. Moments later, the owner of the place, a 61-year-old man, He found him badly injured and took him to his parents.

According to police sources, the first inquiries indicate that the minor, identified as Lorenzo Albelo, was playing in the zone of the fact -next to his house- with other children when they noticed the presence of the pack, for which they got scared and began to run.

He does not control his animals, which had previously attacked neighbors

About the moment of the attack, a cousin of the minor related that while they were in an alley at least five dogs appeared and then the group tried to escape. “But my cousin was left far behind and they caught him,” he added.

Given the severity of the injuries, The minor’s relatives transferred him urgently to the Perrupato Hospital, from which he was referred to the Humberto Notti Pediatric Hospital, in Greater Mendoza.

In this last health center he was diagnosed with multiple bite injuries and admitted to the operating room in serious conditionaccording to what was reported by the local Ministry of Security.

Regarding the current state of health of the minor, yesterday at noon the pediatric hospital issued a medical report in which it indicated that he remained “admitted to intensive care connected to respiratory mechanical assistance, with reserved status.

The dog’s owner has been denounced several times

As a result of what happened, a judicial process was initiated in which the owner of the dogs, identified as Ricardo Osmar Ganun, was apprehended and taken to the police station.

At the police station they told me that he has more than five complaints, but since he is a lawyer he covers everything

Later, the chief prosecutor charged him with the crime of culpable injuries, while the conditions in which the man kept the animals on his farm are being investigated.

In statements to the media, a neighbor denounced that Gaun “He does not control his animals, which had previously attacked neighbors.”



However, according to the forensics of the Scientific Police to which Diario Uno agreed, the minor’s bloodstains are found 150 meters inside the defendant’s home, so there is still corroborate if the attack occurred on private property or started out of this.

⚠️ Lorenzo Albelo is still hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries to his legs, arms and especially to his face and scalp from dogs that attacked him 👉 He underwent surgery with total anesthesia due to the number of injuries he suffered https://t.co/bnVqkGn2uY – Diario UNO Mendoza (@diariouno) April 10, 2023

‘More than five complaints’



In dialogue with the aforementioned medium, Yésica, Lorenzo’s mother, provided some additional information about the time of the attack that must be evaluated by the Prosecutor’s Office. She said that the minor was playing in front of his house, in a ditch, when he ran into the pack.

“The dogs were loose and they dragged him because he was the youngest. They took him 150 meters to the farm,” he asserted.

‘They are eating it!’, said my nephew

Based on the story of her nephews, the woman maintained that “everyone [los niños] They ran away, but they grabbed Lorenzo” and added that it was the other members of the group who warned them to her and her partner about what happened. “’They’re eating it!’ my nephew used to say,” he recalled.

Upon learning about the incident, he said that he left his house, but could not find his son anywhere. “First they said there were 5 dogs, but there were about 10, who dragged him into the farm,” he said.

“Many neighbors went out looking for my babyand until the man [por Ganun] He came out with my son in his arms. They say that he wanted to take him away in the van, but he turned back. At the police station they told me that he has more than five complaints, but since he is a lawyer he covers everything, ”he remarked.

“Previous complaints were for biting a lady who walked by, and people who passed by bicycle or motorcycle, but they never sanctioned it,” he concluded.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

