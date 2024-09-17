A major tragedy occurred in a tourist village in Cornwall in 2023. The small Robin of only 5 years old drowned while he was in a water park with his parents and his little brother. Today, after some time, investigations continue to understand the responsibilities of the parents who had both distanced themselves from the little boy.

Archive photo

Here are the latest updates.

Tragedy in Cornwall: Robin drowns in swimming pool

We are in the month of July 2023 when a child very small, just 5 years old, he was on holiday with his parents and his brother inside a water park. Everything seemed to be proceeding peacefully when, suddenly, the child was in the resort drowned in the swimming pool.

Pool photo

This fact immediately triggered a great panic among the other patrons of the place, who did everything to save the child. The two brothers were both in the water when suddenly Robin he stopped breathing. A few days after the coroner performed an autopsy on the young victim, wondering who was watching over her safety at that moment.

Child drowns in Cornwall: Parents and pool staff investigated

The tragedy occurred in the summer of last year, but unfortunately we are talking about extremely current issues that cannot help but be addressed even today. This is because it is underway an investigation aimed at understanding who is to blame for this accident, as someone should have watched over that poor child.

Archive photo

As in any place where you deal with water, some lifeguards were supposed to be in service. Even the pools with the deepest water were supposed to have some reports appropriate. No less trouble, however, towards the parents of the little ones. They would have knowingly moved away from the pool even though they knew that both children were immersed in it. We therefore await the report of this sad epilogue which, once again, has torn an innocent child from life.

