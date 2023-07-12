Four people had to be treated this Tuesday afternoon (between 3:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.) for symptoms related to heat stroke. A fifth, in addition, had to be transferred to the hospital. All those affected had high temperatures, fainting, dizziness, malaise and/or dehydration.

Those affected, aged between 32 and 42, suffered a heat stroke while working, for which it was reported to the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.

Two of those attended were engaged in construction work, a third person worked at a gas station, the fourth as a waitress and the fifth, who was transferred to La Arrixaca, is a farm worker.

The heat wave that has been scorching the Region of Murcia since the weekend will reach its peak this Wednesday. The Aemet has raised the alert to red level in Vega del Segura and the Guadalentín Valley because the maximum temperatures can break historical records in some locations. The notice will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Of the six main Aemet stations in inland areas, five may exceed this Wednesday, at least, the maximum temperature recorded in the month of July. The only exception is Murcia, where 44ºC is expected. The highest forecast is for Alcantarilla, where Aemet predicts 47 degrees, precisely the record for the Region of Murcia, which was set two years ago.

For this reason, from Emergencies they have recalled the importance of staying hydrated, avoiding exposure to the sun in the central hours of the day, not doing sports during them and protecting children and the elderly, as they are the most vulnerable groups.