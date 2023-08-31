Five workers died this past midnight in the province of Turin, in northern Italy, when they were run over by a train when they were working on the maintenance of the railway. Between the ages of 22 and 52, the employees were dragged for hundreds of meters by a locomotive that was transporting wagons without passengers and whose driver required medical attention when he was shocked by what happened.

In the same state are two workers, companions of the five deceased, but who escaped death by avoiding being run over by the train at the last moment, which was going at about 100 kilometers per hour. Several medical teams went to the accident area, but could not do anything to save the lives of the workers. The railway circulation between Turin and Milan, where the incident took place, presents delays and cancellations.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced the opening of an investigation to clarify the reasons for this disaster, which, according to the first indications, could have occurred due to a failure in internal communication between the companies in charge of maintaining the tracks. The five deceased employees belonged to a local firm that had managed to subcontract these jobs.

“What has happened is inconceivable. The subcontracting system saves companies, but endangers the health and lives of workers,” denounced Giorgio Airaudo, general secretary of Cgil, the main Italian union, in Piedmont, the region where the accident took place. “We must change this system that increases the risks of these tragedies occurring,” he demanded.

Maintenance works



Rfi, the public company that manages the Italian rail network, confirmed that the accident occurred when maintenance work was being carried out by an external firm. He also announced an internal investigation to clarify how it could happen that the train had not been informed that there were workers on the tracks.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expressed her “pain and sadness” at the death of the five workers and expressed her desire that “light be shed as soon as possible on what happened.”

One of the deceased workers, Michael Zanera, 34, left a message written on social networks shortly before he died that is giving a lot of talk in Italy. It is a photo in which a cross is seen on a train track. «It is the first time that it has happened to me: a crucifix has come out while I am welding. God surely wants to tell me something », he wrote next to the Zanera image, who was very religious.