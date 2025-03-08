On March 8, better known as 8M, the International Women’s Dayformerly called International Day of Working Women, a day in which it is intended to commemorate the struggle of women for their participation in society and the search for equality with men. But it is not the only one, the eleven of February celebrates the International Day of Women and Girl in Science.

Women have always had to fight more to get a hole In the Stem field (Acronym that represents the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in English). Therefore, today we present five experts who marked a before and after in the history of science and that deserve to be known worldwide.

Hypatia, philosopher, mathematics and Greek astronom

Women’s work has been present in society for thousands of years. Proof of this is Hipatia, a philosopher, mathematics and Greek astronom He directed the Alexandria School At the beginning of the 5th century, thanks to his wisdom, he collaborated in many fields of science, in fact, with his reasoning he invented the hydroscope, an instrument to weigh liquids.

Augusta Ada Byron, the first programmer in history

This young mathematics was the daughter of Lord Byron, the famous poet and writer, but his work little or nothing to do with that of his father. Augusta Ada Byron, better known as Ada Lovelace, was mathematics and It is considered the first programmer in history for joining the functionalities of the Babbage analytical machine with Jacquard’s loom creating information computing.

Augusta Ada Byron | Wikicommons

Ellen Swallow Richards, first woman from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Despite not being well known, it was also fundamental in the Setm field. Swallow was chemical, astronomer and ecologist, and is considered the mother of industrial engineering. She was the first woman to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He specialized in health engineering and was pioneer in in the analysis of drinking waterof wastewater and air quality.

Marie Curie, the only person with two Nobel Prizes in different specialties

The most famous woman worldwide for her work in Stem is, without a doubt, Marie Curie. The scientist and physics of Poland, with French nationality, is the only person in the world to have two Nobel awards in different, physical and chemical specialties. In addition, it was a pioneer in the field of radioactivity and Discovery of elements such as polonium and radius.

Margarita Salas | Wikicommons

Margarita Salas, Spanish biochemistry

Salas was a Spanish biochemistry considered one of the country’s reference researchers. He worked at the Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC) and was the one who made Fundamental discoveries for biotechnology that allow to amplify the DNA. The importance of his work has been recognized worldwide by the scientific community until his death in 2019.