Recently, Zeddy Will a 21-year-old rapper went viral for the unusual news that he impregnated five women at the same time and he had the gesture of organizing a baby shower together.

However, far from being upset (or at least in front of the cameras), the future mothers of his children took the news quite well, They even made a baby shower together . This event, of course, did not go unnoticed and has made the world turn its eyes to this particular relationship.

Zeddy Will will have five children at the same time

Through his account and Instagram, on which he has more than 500 thousand followers, Zeddy Will has shared fun and emotional moments with the future mothers of their five children, as well as the news that has appeared in different media about it, which denotes pride and happiness for the moment he is experiencing.

The girlfriends of the rapper who impregnated five women

But what does the Zeddy Will's partner regarding this fact? Well, although there are no indications of how the singer and actress reacted privately Lizzy Ashliegh upon finding out that four other women were also expecting a child from their partner, what is a fact is that Through his Instagram account he shared the invitation of the baby shower together.

And he has been documenting a little of the life of the five women who will soon be mothers of the children of the rapper Zeddy Will. In the video they are seen happy, enjoying a moment that few people would believe possible.

The future of the man who impregnated five women at the same time

On the other hand, regarding his professional career, the man already planned to include all of his children's mothers in the next project. Through his TikTok account, he has made its more than 2,500,000 followers participate in the process of pregnancy of the five women. In addition, he announced that he is about to release his music video Cha Chawhere everything indicates that the protagonists will be the proud mothers.