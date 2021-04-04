Five women were arrested on the night of Saturday to Sunday in Béziers, southern France, in an anti-terrorist operation, as confirmed by the National Police in the last hours. The operation was carried out by the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) in a popular neighborhood of Béziers on suspicion that one of the detained women was preparing an imminent terrorist attack in the neighboring city of Montpellier, as reported in the local press.

The French antiterrorist prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation for “association of criminals for terrorist purposes”. The police have not made public, at the moment, the identity of the detainees or what was the objective of the attack.

Shen one of the women arrested is suspected of preparing the attack. Police were looking for an 18-year-old woman, who had never been convicted of terrorism before, according to the BFMTV television network. The other four women would be his mother and sisters. None of them have a criminal record.

The young woman would have boasted on the internet that she regularly watched videos of the Islamic State and would have proposed taking action by carrying out an attack on a religious building from Montpellier during the religious festivities of Holy Week, according to the newspaper ‘Midi Libre’.

Products for explosives



During the family home registration, the police seized products that could be used to make explosives and that were in the room of the main suspect. The material is being analyzed to determine its nature.

France experienced a new wave of attacks by Islamist extremists in 2020, including the death of three people in a knife attack on the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica and the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty for teaching his students in class the controversial cartoons of Muhammad, published by the satirical magazine ‘ Charlie Hebdo ‘.