Five Western countries – the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Lithuania and Poland – discussed the “growth of Russian military activity” near the borders of Ukraine during the meeting, writes RIA News…

The meeting was chaired by British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, from the American side, Acting Deputy Defense Secretary Amanda Dory. “Russia’s destabilizing actions are undermining the de-escalation of tensions that was reached in an agreement brokered by the OSCE on July 27, 2020,” the State Department said.

The countries have also pledged to provide training to the Ukrainian military and support the “capacity building” of the Ukrainian armed forces.

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbass, and the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) countries decided to discuss “Russia’s military activity around Ukraine.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.