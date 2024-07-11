The price increase for Xbox Game Pass has shocked all gamers. According to new research, 56% of users are not willing to pay the $60 or $70 that a AAA title can cost right now. So, Here we share five ways to save money and enjoy this means of art and entertainment.

According to research by Kwalee, 56% of gamers are not willing to pay more than $50 for some of the launch titles. Meanwhile, only 18% of respondents have enough money to get AAA games day one. With that in mind, there are ways to enjoy this medium without hurting your wallet.

Indie Games

While AAA experiences are highly engaging and often dominate social media conversations for months, the independent market should not be overlooked. These titles are usually cheaper, ranging from $20 to $40.and offer unique experiences that we can’t find anywhere else. Without knowing it, you could be missing out on your next obsession.

Take advantage of the offers

This is a point we all have to consider. All digital stores offer periods where it is possible to get titles that were once at full price, for only a fraction of their original value. Periods like the Steam Summer Sale are the perfect example.and the PlayStation, Switch and Xbox stores constantly offer sales that are impossible to miss.

Subscription services

Even with its price increase, Xbox Game Pass is still a great deal for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money on gamesAt the same time, PlayStation Plus also has a large library of titles available to the public. These two platforms give us access to experiences of all kinds, and even day one launches.

Game packs

In the case of PC, there are many cases where stores like Steam or GOG offer game bundles at a reduced price. The perfect example is Humble Bundle, which provides us with a very attractive selection of AAA and independent experiences by paying just a small amount and in some cases, may even support a certain social cause.

Don’t forget about used games

When we talk about used games, the quality of the package is probably not optimal, but you can get some highly acclaimed titles at reduced pricesThis applies primarily to physical titles, as this is not a very common practice on PCs. However, it is something that many should consider, especially if they want to have a large collection.

If you want to enjoy this means of entertainment, and not spend a lot of money, you need to follow these five points. Enjoy standalone experiences, take advantage of every offer, opt for subscription services, don’t turn your nose up at used games, and look for bundles that give you a lot for little. In related topics, you can learn more about the increase in Xbox Game Pass here.

Author’s Note:

Yes, video games are expensive, but there is always a way to save money and not spend so much when experiencing some of the classic and new titles that this market has for us. The important thing is to look.

Via: Official statement