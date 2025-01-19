The Urban Guard has denounced five drivers of transport vehicles with drivers (VTC) for testing positive for drugs, in an inspection of this type of automobile carried out in Barcelona.

As reported by the Urban Police in a message through the social network 23 vehicles were inspected, of which 20 were withdrawn from the warehouse due to the lack of authorizations to operate.

In total, they also interposed 36 complaints for different irregularities linked to the vehicles and five drivers who tested positive for drugs were identified.