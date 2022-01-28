If Murcia is characterized by something, it is by the diversity of landscapes that can be found in its surroundings: from the flatness of the orchard to the immensity of the Sierra de Carrascoy. To appreciate its charm, it is necessary to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and travel just a few kilometers away to enter impressive places to disconnect and forget the accumulated stress of routine. All this can be seen from the different viewpoints of Murcia.

Any time of day is a good time to escape to one of these viewpoints in Murcia thanks to its easy access and enjoy activities such as a walk or a family picnic. Surely, the favorite moments to contemplate an unforgettable picture are sunrise or sunset, which dye the entire landscape with a special color.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and discover a city that is already impressive at your feet, imagine it from above.

Monteagudo viewpoint



The list of viewpoints in Murcia is headed by the viewpoint located at the base of the Monteagudo Castle, famous for having been the residence of kings such as Alfonso X the Wise or Ibn Mardanish, better known as King Wolf. It is a privileged place due to its proximity to the city and the possibility of contemplating the orchard that extends to the east of the municipality.

Fuensanta viewpoint



The patron saint of Murcia, the Virgen de la Fuensanta, has one of the viewpoints that receives the most visitors at the end of the year, especially by pilgrims who come to her baroque-style sanctuary. This enclave has the advantage of offering an alternative plan: Contemplate the city from the Quitapesares terrace, a bar where you can relax with some tapas after a walk through nature.

As a novelty, in 2019 the Murcia City Council inaugurated the 940-square-meter “viewpoint-boulevard” that expands the walking area and, above all, the viewing area.

Cresta del Gallo viewpoint



Located in the Regional Park of El Valle and Carrascoy, this viewpoint owes its name to a set of large reddish rocks that have managed to shape an authentic rooster’s comb.

In this environment, in addition to hiking routes, you can practice activities such as climbing or enjoy a good picnic.

Clockmaker’s Peak



This place, which is the highest point of the Sierra de Carrascoy, offers a panoramic view of the city both from the top and during the ascent, which can be done through different trails. From each route you can see different points of the mountains and the municipality. That is why those who dare to try one of its routes end up trying a new one.

The Castle of La Asomada



This old 12th-century fortification is located at the top of the Cabezo del Puerto, in the district of El Palmar. From its 532 meters high you can see the port of La Cadena, one of the main accesses to the capital.

However, the charm of this enclave does not lie only in the panoramic view, but in the very beauty of this castle of Arab origin about which various myths and theories circulate.