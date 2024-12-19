The Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League announces its 2025 calendar, starting in Getxo and grand finale at RCN Calpe. Again there are five scheduled venues.

The first test will take place on March 8 and 9 at the Gexto-RSC Maritime Club, to continue at the Altea NPP. The RCN Gran Canaria will host the third event, and the fourth event will make the jump to the RCN Palma. The Grand Final will be held at the CN Calpe.

After the inaugural test at the RCM-RSC, the Iberdrola League will sail to the Valencian territorial team based in Altea on April 26 and 27, to continue with an island route that will take them to Gran Canaria on May 10 and 11, with regatta at the Real Club Náutico de Gran Canaria, before arriving in Palma de Mallorca, where they will outline the classification before facing the Grand Final at the Club Náutico de Calpe on October 10-12.

The units that will measure the qualities of the participating teams this year will be the J80 in Getxo, Platu 25 in the CN Altea, J70 in the RCN Gran Canaria, Brenta 24 in the RCN Palma and Tom 28 in the CN Calpe.









The Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League is organized by the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, RCM del Abra-RSC, CN Altea, RCN Gran Canaria, RCN Palma and CN Calpe, with the collaboration of the regional federations to which the aforementioned clubs belong.