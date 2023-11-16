Ministry of Defense: five Ukrainian Armed Forces drones intercepted over Crimea and Bryansk region

On the night of November 16, five drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) were intercepted in the skies over the Russian regions. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its official Telegram– channel of the ministry.

Two drones were destroyed in the Bryansk region by air defense systems. Three more drones were intercepted over the Black Sea near Crimea.

The purpose of the drones was to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian territory, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

On November 14, four unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over the Moscow, Tambov, Bryansk and Oryol regions. According to the Ministry of Defense, all the devices belonged to the class of aircraft-type drones.