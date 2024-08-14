The Russian Armed Forces captured five soldiers from the Ukrainian assault brigade near Malaya Loknya in Kursk

Russian military personnel in the Kursk region captured a group of soldiers from the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to security agencies.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured in Kursk region

The agency’s sources specified that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) captured Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Malaya Loknya. The publication also published the corresponding footage.

Five servicemen of the 82nd separate shock and assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were taken prisoner in the Kursk region near the settlement of Malaya Loknya. First, three fighters of this unit were taken prisoner, then two more of their fellow soldiers were captured representative of the security agency

The video taken from the drone shows Russian soldiers leading two Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners to another group located in a forest plantation. It consists of three more Ukrainian soldiers who were also captured. The Russian soldier gave two of them water to drink. After that, the Russian Armed Forces soldiers searched and interrogated all of the prisoners.

On August 13, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were captured in the Kursk region. In a video published online, they addressed Russian soldiers while kneeling.

Earlier, Ukrainian military spoke about the plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

A Ukrainian serviceman detained in the Kursk region said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to reach Kursk and Belgorod. He emphasized that their main goal was to “capture more territory.”

FSB officers detained the Ukrainian soldier on August 12. During interrogation, he said that he had received orders to shoot on the spot all local residents who resisted. The soldier also said that Ukraine wanted to use the seizure of border areas for a peace treaty with Russia.

Later, the captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters said during interrogation that they were detained by the FSB a day after the invasion of the Kursk region. Their group of seven people was part of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They were captured near the village of Martynovka. A criminal case was opened against one of the brigade commanders, Emil Ishkulov, for a terrorist act, murder, and attempted murder.

Russia rules out talks with Ukraine amid attack in Kursk region

Against the backdrop of the attack on the Kursk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that dialogue with Ukraine was impossible.

What kind of negotiations can we talk about with those who indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities? What can we even talk about with them? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Fighting in the Kursk region has been going on since August 6. Since Friday, August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. According to the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have penetrated the region by 12 kilometers. According to him, the enemy’s penetration width is 40 kilometers.

The commander of the Akhmat detachment, Major General Apti Alaudinov, assured that the situation near Kursk is fully under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed a large number of foreign mercenaries in the operation in the region.