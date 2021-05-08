In an article yesterday we explained that six municipalities were over 1,000 and might be closed, four of which might not … well, five have been left open.

In fact there are only four municipalities in the whole of Andalucia (not just Granada) that will remain locked down into their town limits. This means that the Junta, wishing to avoid legal battles perhaps, exonerated 17 municipalities within Andalucía who have over 1,000 per 100k cases.

The only municipality within the province of Granada that will remain locked down until the 15th of May, come Sunday, will be Montefrío, which has 1,788 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Loja, a much bigger town with 20,419 inhabitants and a contagion rate of 1,023.6, has been let off the hook.

We say, ‘let off the hook’ but even though Granada’s five municipalities over 1,000 per 100k won’t have their town limits closed, their nonessential businesses will have to close. These municipalities are Colomera, Loja, Marchal, Salar and Villanueva de Mesía.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)