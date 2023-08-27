In the north of Buryatia, a group of five tourists disappeared while rafting down the river

Five people disappeared in the Severo-Baikalsky region of Buryatia while rafting on two catamarans on the Tyya River. About it reported The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region in its Telegram channel.

Rescuers specified that the tourist group was properly registered. At the appointed time, travelers did not appear at the end point of the route.

Experts from the Baikal Search and Rescue Squad set out to search for the missing. Two pieces of equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were also involved in the work.

