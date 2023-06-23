The Civil Guard has arrested seven men for crimes against Public Health and Belonging to a Criminal Organization, after a first intervention by the Elche Local Police. Almost five tons of hashish have been seized. The proceedings began when Agents of the Elche Local Police were patrolling the Elche area of ​​Valverde where they noticed the presence of two approaching vans and, upon seeing the police vehicle, carried out an evasive maneuver and its five occupants fled on foot. .

The agents found inside these vehicles one hundred bales with a total of 3,500 kilograms of hashish with signs of a recent landing, as well as a short-arm ammunition magazine on one of the seats. Then, they requested the support of more local troops to surround the fleeing people who were caught and transferred to the Santa Pola Civil Guard Headquarters.

The following night, the Guard intensified surveillance of the nearby coastal areas. This device allowed the detection of a drug boat that was approaching the area of ​​La Marina. Around 5:00 in the morning, it was detected that the boat was approaching El Pinet Beach and the personnel on board began to unload packages, so minutes later, the agents of the Civil Guard and the Elche Local Police and Santa Pola, began the intervention reaching two people who fled on foot. Two vehicles used by those involved ended up submerged in the sea, where they were abandoned by their drivers.

Finally, the narco-boat fled out to sea, leaving dozens of bottles loaded with gasoline on the sand that it could not take, being followed closely by the boat of the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard of Alicante, while they dropped the bales, which were recovered by the Special Group of Underwater Activities. The action ended with the arrest of two more men, the seizure of 1,435 kg of hashish, the intervention of five vehicles and 70 bottles, between 20 and 25 liters, full of gasoline.

The seven detainees were placed at the disposal of the Elche Guard Court. The Court has ordered the imprisonment of 6 of them.