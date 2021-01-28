This January 28 – like so many others – the International Day for the Protection of Personal Data. The date was set by the Council of Europe and the European Commission, to celebrate the signing of Convention 108 “for the protection of individuals with respect to the automated processing of personal data.”

From the coldness of the statistics it is noted that the computer crimes related to data and identity theft increase progressively, since this quiet traffic represents the big business of many companies.

The personal information is an asset as important as money in daily life. If no one shields your property, a marauder may find this hole and unload all assets.

“Next February 4 marks the 16th anniversary of the launch of Facebook and, although it was not the first social network, it was the one that changed the way we voluntarily share our data. Platforms such as Facebook and Google have developed complex advertising networks based on personal data used in targeted advertising, which can sometimes seem ubiquitous, ”says Shane McNamee, Avast’s chief privacy officer.

Personal information is as important a heritage as money in everyday life Martin Bonetto

Today, many organizations –through system crashes or spy apps– are dedicated to collecting personal data. When they have a solid base, they hang a finishing sign on it. The probability that this information ends up in unscrupulous hands is really high.

A recent Kaspersky report in the region revealed that 7 out of 10 users in Latin America consider it harmless to share personal information on the Internet.

In turn, it highlights that 64% of Argentines, 70% of Brazilians, 64% of Chileans, 70% of Colombians, 68% of Mexicans and 72% of Peruvians, consider it harmless.

Seven out of ten users in Latin America consider it harmless to share personal information on the Internet. Shutterstock.

He email is the main leakage gap. Malware, fraudulent pages, phishing and spyware are the main threats that operate on the network to try to steal personal data from users in order to obtain, in most cases, economic benefits in an illegal way.

“All information published on social networks or shared on different Internet sites runs the risk of falling into the wrong hands and being used against users in the future. It is important that users are more cautious with their personal information”, Alerts Fabio Assolini, Senior Security Analyst at Kaspersky.

What is really striking is that the majority of Latin Americans would agree to expose personal data in exchange for benefits, such as discounts on online purchases (68%) or exclusive experiences (62%).

Cloning WhatsApp, one of the most common scams. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Regarding the rewards, 76% of Argentines80% of Brazilians, 76% of Chileans, 85% of Colombians, 81% of Mexicans, and 84% of Peruvians, would authorize a third party to access their social media profiles.

“Common scams, such as the cloning of WhatsApp accounts – explains Assolini – are based on the information that one voluntarily publishes on the network. Sometimes email and some identification of the person, can allow cybercriminals to create false documents that feed a true supply chain of cybercrime.

Protection barrier

However, the battle is not lost, unless one decides to quit before it has begun. There are myriad measures to regain that control and limit access by websites, social media, and apps to personal data.

To take charge and regain ground, Avast offers a number of tips and recommendations to raise a protection barrier from prevention.

“It is critical to restrict the information that is shared online. Social media accounts are also a gold mine for cybercriminals looking to exploit personal lives through doxxing or other acts of intimidation. To get started, update your privacy settings. Facebook and limit who can see your posts on Instagram, “says Luis Corrons, associate researcher at Avast.

On Twitter and TiKTok, you don’t have to log in with a user to see the information. Brent Lewin / Bloomberg

1) First step. To regain some of your privacy, you should start from scratch by creating a disposable email address, that is, an address that is only used for specific things and that does not link the user to anywhere else.

2) Follow-up. Location and history, including photo location metadata, enables social media platforms and applications to accurately track and catalog locations and then serve personalized ads. A good measure to protect privacy is to disable location services on the mobile phone for all social media applications and the camera.

3) Anonymous. On some social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok, you don’t need to log in to view content. By not logging in, a large amount of data, such as user journey, is prevented from being collected.

4) Permissions. Logging into other apps and websites through your Facebook or Google data is very handy, but it also opens the door for these companies to obtain personal information. Through the Facebook settings you can cancel the permissions or choose what data the applications and video games commonly used have access to.

5) Tempting Click. So that it is not possible to have information on interests, it is advisable to ignore the ads and not use the “Buy” function available for example on Instagram and Google. If the user sees something that interests them in an ad, they can locate it through the web browser while using a VPN.

