The time has come be intimate with your partner, but suddenly a variety of insecurities They reach your mind to the point that you’d rather turn off the light or curl up with the sheets. Feeling exposed by the fact that your lover sees those details that you dislike about your figure, he can become an enemy that threatens your best sexual performance or even severely limit your enjoyment.

Like many people, security about one’s physique or the high standards that one imposes on oneself are factors that in the long run can limit the ability to enjoy a moment as personal as going to bed with your loved one. What should be full connection, enjoyment and joy in some cases comes to feel like frustration or worry. However there are tips that could help feel comfortable with your body during intimacy.

How to feel comfortable with your body to be better in bed?

Whether it is due to a mark on your skin, being overweight or lacking in curves, the one that do not feel in your best physical stage, after a radical change in your figure (as sometimes happens after pregnancy or a drastic weight gain), these and other aspects sometimes weaken the security when having to undress in front of your partner. However, there are tools that can provide a bit of support to gain confidence in who you are.

– May lighting be your ally: Making love with the light at its best may be a bit difficult for many women and even some men, but you can try alternatives that are even more exciting. For example, use a dimly lit lighting, which will allow both to observe each other during the intimate relationship, but it will also decrease attention to certain details that you may not like about your body. Using candles or putting a light cloth over your lamp will allow the lighting to be softer, which will open the way for flirtatious games of silhouettes.

– Underwear in your favor. Choose garments that be flirtatious, but at the same time play in your favor They will make you feel more sexy and confident. For example, a set that highlights the upper part (which is your forte) could be a success that will allow your partner to focus their attention on the area with which you feel more confident and divert it from where you don’t.

– Communication. As in any relationship, if it is too bad for your boyfriend, husband or lover to see you with few clothes on, there is the option of talk to him, this could throw up revelations you didn’t even know about on their part. Maybe you torment yourself with your curves and those could be the ones he loves the most. Talking about your insecurities and concerns can be very beneficial because it will help you understand each other more and find points of greater empathy and connection.

-Personal exploration: Like everything, giving him the respect your body and tastes is as important as the time you dedicate to your partner. Meet and explore your own body alone so that you can understand what makes you feel more comfortable and more pleasure so that later you can communicate it to your partner and try together. This practice could allow you both to enjoy yourself with greater clarity about what you like in intimacy.

-Acceptance and take care of yourself. First of all, it is important to establish that all bodies are different And it’s unfair to compare yourself to other people. Being idealizing unrealistic standards of beauty and far from what your structure is can be a long-term damage to your security. You must learn to love yourself and accept certain things about your body, but that does not limit you to also adopt some personal care routine that allows you to feel good about yourself. Some walking, jogging, cycling or yoga can be options that will also help you release energy and gain better condition to perform more safely in bed with your partner.

A point that should never be forgotten is to take care of your emotions, surround yourself with people who do good to your emotions, who respect how you are (interiorly and externally) and respect yourself too. Do not forget that it is difficult to want to see yourself as others, when the bodies and forms are quite different.

