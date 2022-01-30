THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 30 January 2022, 14:22



The use of technology is continuously increasing as the years go by, and especially since 2020, since the Covid pandemic has increased the need to be connected to the network. That is why it is vital to have electronic devices in good condition, which have a full three-year guarantee, although their useful life is usually longer.

Some common user vices are to blame for shortening the life of these devices. Anovo, a reverse logistics company in the technology sector, recommends correct maintenance to users to keep them in good condition. Having an electronic device implies assuming a series of responsibilities and basic tasks, which must be fulfilled to keep them in good condition and avoid performance and stability problems.

Charge the battery as necessary



Batteries are usually one of the most common faults in the operation of devices. To achieve a longer battery life, it is essential that the equipment is connected to the power only when it is needed, that is, when it is at 5% charge, and disconnected when the battery indicates 95% or 5 minutes. before full charge, according to Conecta experts.

Keep your computer safe and secure



There are numerous viruses that can affect the performance of the electronic device, in addition to exposing the security and data of each user. That is why you must install an antivirus and keep it updated and careful, browse secure pages and not open any message that may be suspicious and lead to the blocking of the computer.

Wipe device



As for the physical cleaning of the equipment, it is recommended to use antistatic towels with isopropyl alcohol, and clean the screens, the sides of the equipment, top and bottom, and the keyboard if it has one. It should always be done with the device turned off and avoiding the use of water, as it could damage them. However, cleaning must be both external and internal, using dry brushes and cans of compressed air once a year, to enhance the air flow.

Maintain updates and software



Devices must always be up to date, both the system itself and the installed applications. This will mean improvements in the operating system and greater speed and effectiveness. It is important to check at least every two weeks to see if new versions are found.

Avoid overheating



Finally, it is recommended to have the equipment on smooth surfaces to allow a correct circulation of ventilation, so it should be avoided to have them on surfaces such as the bed or the sofa, and in places where they can overheat or direct sunlight. . The ideal temperature range is between 0 and 35 ºC.