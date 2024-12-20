Lunches and dinners are the axis of the family and social gatherings in the December holidays. But they are also excessive, high in calories and high in blood sugar, which can cause heartburn, stomach upset, indigestion and weight gain. According to the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES), visits to the emergency room increase during the Christmas holidays by up to 7%, for reasons such as food poisoning and digestive problems due to excessive consumption of food and drink, among others. And, a study by the American Heart Association indicates that almost 80% of Americans abandon their healthy eating habits and 45% stop exercising on Christmas.

«It is important to enjoy Christmas meals without regrets. There are various strategies to minimize the heavy digestionssuch as avoiding skipping meals and maintaining an active lifestyle during the festivities,” recommends nutrition expert Mireia Obón-Santacana, collaborating professor of Health Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), who lists a series of tips aimed at avoiding the heavy digestion of Christmas feasts:

1. Don’t come to the table hungry

One of the most common mistakes is “skipping previous meals” to “save space” in the stomach before the main meal. However, it is important not to arrive hungry, avoiding skipping meals such as breakfast. You don’t have to skip any meals. Studies indicate that skipping meals can lead to unhealthy eating behaviors, such as binge eating, associated with gastrointestinal discomfort and dyspepsia.









2. Take into account the proportions of each food

Half a plate full of vegetables and some fruit, a quarter with healthy carbohydrates (whole grains) and the last quarter with quality protein (fish, poultry, legumes, nuts). This recommendation should always be followed, since it is part of basic nutritional education, and is based on the guide ‘The healthy eating plate’, from Harvard, essential for the meal to be as balanced as possible. There should always be a vegetable part, such as salads, creams, skewers or vegetable timbales.

As for desserts, the nutritionist recommends first eating already cut fruit, such as pineapple or papaya, which will help digestion, before consuming typical sweets, in order to reduce the craving for sweets.

3. Eat calmly, chew well

It is advisable to appreciate the time of Christmas meals shared with family and friends. Chewing your food well, taking advantage of the time between dishes to chat, will give time for satiety signals to reach the brain, those hormones secreted by the gastrointestinal tract that inhibit appetite.

4. Avoid alcohol on an empty stomach

Apart from increasing the rate of absorption, drinking on an empty stomach increases appetite. In addition, alcoholic beverages slow down digestion and cause heavy digestion, so their intake should be limited. The best drink to improve digestion is water, which is key to counteracting the effects of alcohol such as dehydration and to maintain a good fluid pattern that helps with intestinal regularity. Water consumption should be integrated into a healthy diet, not only on these dates. If there is a “craving” for soft drinks, Obón points out, kombucha is a good option as it is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, but be careful because it has traces of alcohol, gas and some contain added sugars.

5. “Active” rest after meals

You have to move after eating. If the weather is good, going for a brisk walk is one of the best ways to help the digestive system. If there are children at home, playing with the little ones is a recommended activity. Research from the Goethe University in Frankfurt indicates that a walk after meals has a very beneficial impact on postprandial hyperglycemia, improves intestinal motility and reduces the feeling of heaviness. Glycemic reduction is much more effective when exercising after meals than before them.

If we feel indigestible after a meal

If there is no contraindication, digestive infusions, such as chamomile, ginger, lemon verbena or specific preparations can help with digestion. In any case, you must avoid skipping meals. After a heavy meal, it is preferable to opt for a light dinner instead of fasting. The ideal is to have a bowl of yogurt, rich in probiotics, with fruit, preferably pineapple, which contains bromelain, or papaya, which contains papain, two substances that help digestion. If the choice is a hot dinnera vegetable consommé with some dried fruit is the most recommended.

Again, exercise will help with feeling better and intestinal motility. Obón, professor of the Master of Healthy and Sustainable Eating at the UOC, emphasizes that it is not necessary to do HIIT (high intensity interval training), but it is necessary brisk walk to avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

The nutritionist also shares some secrets to make traditional Christmas recipes healthier. For example, sauces such as béchamel can be prepared with skimmed milk; When frying, always use olive oil and avoid butter, the oven and air fryer are good options that maintain the flavor reducing the amount of fatand thus avoiding deep frying. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats can improve gut health and reduce inflammation.

Be careful with the garnishes, they don’t always have to be potatoes or rice. Obón highlights that there are other healthier carbohydrates due to their high fiber content, such as quinoa, brown rice or vegetable hummus.

Avoid or moderate high-calorie foods

The UOC professor also remembers that Christmas meals are, above all, very high in calories. «It is important to learn to enjoy them, eating everything, but in moderation. If you know that certain foods make you feel bad, you should try to reduce portions», recommends Obón. The ideal is to avoid very fatty foods or foods cooked with too much fat, consume excessive alcohol and be aware of the amount of desserts you eat.

It is necessary to know in advance if you suffer from any type of pathology that triggers recurring health problems. heaviness or indigestion. In this case, you must follow the recommendations derived from your diagnosis, and take extreme precautions in case of allergies or intolerances. For example, if someone believes they are lactose intolerant, the best thing to do when in doubt is to throw away that food. Another option is that, if invited, the diner brings desserts suitable for his or her intolerance or allergy. If this is not possible, it is advisable to prioritize foods with as little processing as possible to avoid cross-contamination or hidden ingredients.

Adopting these habits contributes to a balanced enjoyment of Christmas meals and maintaining a healthy diet during the holidays.