March 31 is World BackUp Day, a date on the computer calendar that seeks to motivate users to make backup copies of key files.

The date has an explanation: almost everywhere in the world April 1 is “April Fool’s Day”. And it is that whenever we have a problem with our information we think: “This has to be a joke.”

The idea of ​​this date is that each person takes a while to meet one of those critical tasks that everyone knows needs to be done, but they remember when it’s too late.

However, a certain planning and criteria to avoid errors that, in this process, do not give the possibility of going backwards.

A survey conducted by ESET revealed that there are 45% backing up occasionally and 26% frequently. However, 55% claimed to have lost information at some time due to not having a backup of the information.

Survey carried out by ESET during January 2021 with the collaboration of internet users and social networks.

The first thing is select the information to be backed up, the medium in which it will be stored the files and the frequency with which they will be backed up.

The six key steps

1. External support. 29% of users said they store their backups in a folder on the same computer as the original files.

This represents a great risk for the information that is to be backed up, since, if the files are not hosted on an external medium, in case of theft, loss or the equipment stops working, the backup copies will be lost along with the originals.

2. Key selection. The purpose of backing up is to keep a copy of those personal files that contain unique information, such as photos, videos, academic papers, or, failing that, files that are very difficult to find on the Internet.

Automatic synchronization of devices should not be confused with a cloud storage system with a correct backup strategy.

3. Check the copies. Only 58% of users claim to check the status of backed up files after backing up to their chosen storage media.

It may happen that during the backup process the new file gets corrupted due to an error at the time the file is saved.

4. Planning. When backing up messily or without planning, you are likely to back up files that have not been modified, taking up space that could be used to store files that are not backed up.

5. Fallible discs. There are different alternatives such as external hard drives or a USB memory for storage, but it is important to note that physical devices can be broken or lost.

6. Privacy options. Google Drive, OneDrive or iCloud are some of the most popular services that users use to make backup copies. But misconfigured cloud services can expose information if the necessary measures are not taken.

In addition to using a strong password and not reusing it for another service, it is recommended to carry out actions such as implementing the double authentication factor and correctly configuring the permissions that it establishes, especially share some of these files.