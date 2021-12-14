Five tips to face the Christmas holidays with the best smile: from the invitation to take care of hygiene and nutrition, to targeted suggestions for those who are starting a treatment with dental aligners. The medical device company Align Technology is dispensing the golden rules of Christmas.

Never as this year will celebrations, gifts, lunches or dinners with relatives and friends represent more than a new beginning, a return to normality, the company that designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system underlines in a note. AND never like this year is there a need to smile. Throughout the Covid pandemic we have learned to do it under their masks, and using our eyes to communicate and gesticulate has become the norm. Now is the time to rediscover beautiful and healthy smiles, in person or through the filter of a video call. And if the Christmas period seems like the best occasion, it is also the one in which the teeth risk paying the price for the pleasures of the table. For this reason it is important to focus even more on good oral health practices.

First rule, “always brush your teeth after eating: for optimal oral hygiene and to keep teeth white and strong, especially for those who undergo treatments with aligners, it is necessary to brush your teeth after every meal, both main meals and snacks. When on the go, a handy travel toothbrush and toothpaste kit can be a go-to solution, especially when you’re out picking up the latest gifts. “Second Commandment,”eat smile-friendly foods: While some may think that foods that make you smile include healthy or mint-flavored foods for fresh, fragrant breath, foods that make you smile are actually the ones we love to eat. The holiday season is for being together and enjoying the different pleasures with our loved ones, so it’s important to make sure you have a reason to smile and enjoy your favorite foods in moderation. “

Third advice, “moderate your sugar intake and rinse your teeth regularly: during the holidays we indulge in some more gluttony, but it is advisable to moderate the consumption of carbonated drinks, including wine and sweets which could easily cause stains and favor the onset of cavities. Being able to consume your favorite foods is important; for this you must make sure to rinse your mouth regularly even simply with water “.

Fourth rule, “pay attention to sweets: Most sweets can be bad for your teeth. Hard sweets can damage the surface and enamel of your teeth, soft ones risk sticking to your teeth and become more difficult to remove, especially for people with misaligned teeth or malocclusions. Being aware of the foods that are consumed during the Christmas period is an important evaluation for a happy and healthy smile. “Finally, fifth tip,”do not lose sight of your treatment: Those who are starting dental aligner treatment can use digital applications during the busy holiday season to monitor progress. “

“The holiday period is characterized by gargantuan lunches and dinners that could appear to be enemies of the patient undergoing orthodontic treatment with transparent aligners – says Denise Calzolari, dental hygienist and scientific popularizer – Instead we must not be discouraged and it is important to find a balance to live this serenely. period. Just take some precautions and the holidays are safe. We try to limit the intake of cariogenic foods at main meals in order to minimize the presence of sugars in saliva throughout the day. When we are away from home we always carry a small travel kit (toothbrush, floss, toothpaste) and as soon as possible we brush our teeth to replace the aligners. We prefer fresh fruit or yogurt for snacks. At home we always use a remineralizing toothpaste containing fluoride. I recommend using it to all my patients of the electric toothbrush with round head and the internal wire ntale expandable, a multi-knit thread that takes away much more plaque than the classic waxed thread “.