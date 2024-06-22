June 22, 1974

RECOGNITION TO VÍCTOR TOLEDO. The board of directors of Canaco Los Mochis and members of the institution gave public recognition to Mr. Víctor Manuel Toledo González, its president, for the work carried out during the two years of his fiscal year in which he directed the organization that brings together merchants. regional. During the first fiscal year, the building that now houses the Canaco offices was built, with space for other departments and has a cost of 750 thousand pesos, contributed by promotions initiated by Toledo.

FIVE THOUSAND POLITICAL DETAINED IN CHILE. Buenos Aires. A prominent Argentine jurist who recently visited Chile said that until three weeks ago, there were five thousand people detained in that country for political reasons. In a newspaper publication, the jurist Sebastián Soler, former member of the “International Commission of Jurists”, also expressed, when referring to the overthrow of the late president Salvador Allende, that the “melting of communism in Chile is a historical event of international significance.” “. Regarding the number of political detainees, Soler pointed out that when he was in Chile at the end of May, there were five thousand, of which, 1,700 were under the prevailing state of siege, two thousand were under judicial process and 1,300 were serving time. His sentence. He stressed that shortly after the military coup that deposed Allende on September 1, the number of detainees reached 12,000. He indicated that the average number of daily arrests in Chile was 100 people, but currently, it is only one arrest per day. He pointed out that the defeat of communism in Chile is a historical event of international significance. The military revolution that has been imposed in that country constitutes an episode and not a permanent regime. There are no “enlightened ones” in it, nor “saviors” who try to perpetuate themselves in power.

THEY ARRIVE FROM VANCOUVER. As pretty as always, because she inherits beauty from her mother, Juani Artola returned from Vancouver, Canada, after studying at a prestigious school. Hence, joy reigns in the home of Don Nemesio Artola and his distinguished wife, Pilarín Sada de Artola, who are happy. The nice Raquel Ibarra also arrived, whom we have seen at big youth events. Her brother Ignacio arrived from Wisconsin after a year at the St. John’s Military Academy.

June 22, 1999

ARTE CRIME. The murder of the arrest commander of the State Judicial Police, Francisco Medina, perpetrated in Culiacán, is an example of the insecurity that predominates in Sinaloa and the inability of the authorities to stop crime. Armed with a goat horn and from car to car, two individuals shot at Medina at the Infonavit Humaya. During the attack, a resident of that sector was wounded by three bullets and three more people were injured when their vehicles were hit by the car in which the officer was traveling.

COWS ESCAPE ON THE VIADUCT. Mexico City More than 40 heads of cattle escaped and ran through the central lanes of the Miguel Alemán viaduct, after the vehicle in which they were being transported became stuck on a bridge. This caused the doors to open and the cattle escaped. Vehicles that were traveling behind the trailer, trying to avoid running over the cattle, collided with the walls and other cars. A cow entered a Serfin Bank causing damage to the property; The police tried to beat her out and they killed her.

