Five things you’re doing wrong with your air conditioner. Yes you too.

With the temperatures of recent times, you should be happy if you have air conditioning in your car. Because otherwise you will completely burn out, we all know that. But there are things that almost everyone does wrong with the air conditioning. You might too.

So let’s treat them all nicely. So that you get even more out of this ingenious system. And so it doesn’t go wrong anymore.

You immediately set the air conditioning to its coldest

That seems very tempting, but you shouldn’t do it. It is better to open your windows and/or doors first. Just do it for a minute and your car is immediately much cooler. Is also better for your windscreen, we have heard Paul from Carglass say for years. An asterisk can then easily tear out…

Leave air recirculation on

Admittedly, your car will cool down faster if you run the air conditioning with air recirculation on. So it is recommended to turn it on for a while. But don’t do that the entire ride, it works better and more efficiently to let air flow into your car from outside after a few minutes.

Don’t turn on your air conditioner in the morning

When it’s still cold outside, it sometimes seems a bit superfluous to turn on the air conditioning when you drive away. But that’s not true, it’s better for everyone and everything to call him in already. If only to prevent fogged windows

The ventilation grilles are not aligned properly

It seems a bit of an open door, but you’d be surprised how many people use the air conditioning incorrectly because they don’t have the ventilation grills positioned correctly. The cold air full in your bakkes might be nice, but it’s better to let the air blow over your head. Then the car cools down best.

Not maintaining your air conditioning

Finally, a tip that actually applies to everything; maintenance. Many people forget to maintain their air conditioner. The filters should be replaced between 20,000 and 25,000 kilometers and the refrigerant should also be changed every year. Otherwise mold will collect and it will start to smell. And you don’t want that.

Well, with these tips we hope that you will be nice and cool in your car during the summer. And just think like this; a cool car is a good car.

