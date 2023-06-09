Messi’s arrival is a milestone in the history of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and a revolution for Inter Miami CF.

The Argentine star announced this week that he will play next season at the club owned by former English footballer David Beckham and the Mas brothers.

Messi does not arrive at the best sporting moment for the club, which is at the edge of the middle of the season occupies the last position among the 15 teams in the eastern conference of MLSfar from the promotion playoffs although without concern about losing the category as it is a closed league without relegation.

With the signing of the recent world champion, Inter Miami CF seeks to get out of the rut and enter the fight for the precious MSL Cup.

And, from now on, it does so under the gaze of millions of fans from all over the planet.

We tell you five curiosities about the club where Messi will play.

1. A club younger than Messi’s children

Inter Miami FC is one of the newest clubs in MLS.

In January 2018, its foundation was officially announced as an expansion franchise of Major League Soccer.

Messi’s youngest son, Ciro, was born in March of that same year.

The club’s registration came after years of insistence from Beckham and his alliance with various investors, including the Mas brothers, well-known Miami businessmen.

But there was still a long way to go before Inter Miami played its first match. The team had to be built and, no less important, the stadium.

It was not until March 1, 2020 when the team took the field to play their first league game.

And he did not do it on the right foot: a goal by Mexican Carlos Vela spoiled the debut of those from Florida and gave Los Angeles (LAFC) victory at the Banc of California Stadium.

After another four defeats and a 4-month hiatus due to the pandemic, the rosés finally achieved their first victory in August 2020 by beating Orlando City 3-2.

2. A provisional stadium

That win marked Inter Miami’s home debut in MLS.

The field where Messi will play at home is much more humble than the Camp Nou in Barcelona or the Parque de los Príncipes in Paris.

Located in Fort Lauderdale, about 40 kilometers north of Miami, the DRV PNK Stadium has a capacity of 18,000 spectators and was built on the former field of the now-defunct Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

About the name, DRV refers to “drive” (to drive), the business of a vehicle buying and selling company that sponsors the team, and PNK or “pink” (pink) refers to a campaign against breast cancer of that company , as well as the color of the Inter kit.

In any case, the DRV PNK it is a provisional headquarters, since the club is building a new stadium, the Miami Freedom Park, in the city of Miami.

The new coliseum, which will have a capacity for 25,000 people and will feature the latest technological advances, plans to open its doors for the 2025 MLS season.

3. The reason for the color pink

Inter Miami differs from the rest of the teams for its pink clothing, a striking color and until recently marginal in the world of soccer.

“If there is a city in the world that can appropriate pink, it is Miami,” says creative director Kimou Meyer, who designed the team’s crest, in a promotional video.

Pink is the color of sunrises on the beach in Miami Beach and also one of the characteristic pastel tones of the Art Deco style, to which the most significant architectural heritage of the city belongs.

That is why Beckham and other executives and creatives considered that it was the color that best represents Inter Miami, as well as an almost exclusive mark of distinction compared to the rest of the MLS teams and leagues from other countries.

4. Garzas and Beckham on the shield

The Inter Miami CF crest catches the eye, not just because of its black background and pink outlines.

“We created a team out of nothing. The new shield was something important to me,” Beckham reflects in a video on the club’s official website.

Several elements stand out on the team’s insignia, including two white herons joined at the back whose pink feet form the M for Miami.

Ron Magill, director of communications for the Miami Zoo, explains that these herons are a symbol of Miami because they stayed in the city despite its deforestation with massive urbanization in the 20th century.

He assures that the character of these birds resembles that of migrants from different cultures who have built this city in their own search for a better future: “If you see them hunt, you realize that, when they have the slightest opportunity, they take advantage of it” .

The sun partially eclipsed between the heads of the herons represents the dedication and determination of the people of Miami to work day and night to fulfill their dreams.

And the 7 rays that emanate from that star are no coincidence: they represent the number 7 that Beckham wore for most of his career as a footballer.

5. The unusual dispute with Inter Milan

Until recently, football fans only knew of one Inter: FC Internazionale Milano or Inter Milan, which this Saturday will play the Champions League final against Manchester City.

The managers of Inter Milan did not like having competition on the other side of the Atlantic and in 2020 they initiated legal action against the newly formed Miami club, whom they accused of infringing their trademark rights in the US and causing confusion among fans.

Inter Miami argued in its favor that many clubs around the world define themselves as “atlético”, “real”, “united” or “city” without one of them claiming exclusivity.

The legal dispute between the two clubs lasted for some time, until in February 2021 both parties reached an amicable agreement.

As a result, Inter Miami CF was able to continue using his name.

And now, with Messi in his ranks, he is already in a position to stand up to Inter Milan, if not on the field at least in popularity and sale of shirts.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-65849940, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-06-08 22:40:06

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

BBC News World