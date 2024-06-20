Valentín Carboni, barely three months old, came out in Olé. On July 23 I published this interview with his father, who played for Red Bull Salzburg, and the photo that Queli sent me was with his children. The one on the right arm is Valen… pic.twitter.com/O3fng7k2NZ

— Juan Pablo Méndez (@juanpablodeole) June 16, 2024