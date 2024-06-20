Valentin Carboni, a young man who plays for Monza in Italy on loan from Inter Milan, the club that owns his pass, is one of the great jewels and surprises on the list of the Argentine team provided by Lionel Scaloni for the Copa América 2024 that is already beginning, having Keep in mind that there are big absences in that position, like that of Paulo Dybala. We review five aspects that perhaps you didn’t know about the kid.
His entire family is very fond of soccer, which Valentín inherited from his father Ezequiel, “Kelly”, who played for clubs such as Lanús in Argentina and Salzburg in Europe.
In 2019, the footballer headed from Lanús to Italy, where Catania had incorporated him into their lower divisions. Barely a year later, Inter Milan signed him for their subsidiary and he made a name for himself there, until he joined the first team in September 2022, playing six games for the Nerazzurri.
Carboni stands out for his technique, characterized by his vision of the game and his ease of getting in front of the goal. Furthermore, his versatility and versatility allow him to play in various positions in the attack, behind the striker or attached to the right wing, as he did recently with the older Argentina team.
In the summer of 2023, the Argentine was loaned to Monza, managing to score two goals and provide four assists in 31 games in Serie A and earning his return to Giuseppe Meazza the next season.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was full of praise for the midfielder, making it clear that after his departure, the team will be in good hands. “It seems to me that it has a great present and future. We have to take advantage of it, as well as many of the boys who come with great strength. Since I arrived in the United States, he has been training with us. She had seen him in the Under 20, but he grew a lot. He is a different player, much more trained and with barbaric quality,” Messi said.
