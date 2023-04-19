Boca Juniors defeated Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) 2-1 for the second date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América, in Group F that also includes Monagas from Venezuela and Colo Colo from Chile, in a match for heart attack , since until minute 89 the visiting team won 1 to 0.
The comeback was partly thanks to the boy Valentín Barcowho took the ball when the potatoes were burning and led, at just 18 years old, Jorge Almirón’s team to achieve a victory as important as it was necessary. We review five aspects that you probably did not know about “Colo”.
Barco left Sportivo de 25 de Mayo, where he played as a striker. At the age of 9, his talent was detected by the renowned scout Ramón Maddoni, who got him a tryout at Boca Juniors and since then he has defended the blue and gold jersey.
Without a place in the Boca pension, he had to travel 450 round-trip kilometers from May 25 to Buenos Aires for three years, at least four times a week aboard his father’s Renault 12, to train in Boca. His mother Patricia told how those trips were. “There were times when we did not have any money. ‘We have for gas and toll. Let’s go and take the mate’, I told him. ‘Yes, ma, let’s go.’ She has even gone to training with a fever, vomiting ”he claimed.
“07/06/21. I feel enormous pride and happiness for having fulfilled the dream that I have from the first moment I stepped foot in this beautiful club, all the sacrifice we made for so long with my parents, family and everyone who they accompanied, thank you very much to @bocajrsoficial for opening the doors for me from the first moment and later in the pension. This is only the beginning, to continue with everything!”, wrote the day of the debut, in front of Union. Barco started 2022 very well, but unusually he did not have a chance with the professional team again, until Almirón came.
His representative Adrián Ruocco asked to extend the contract for one year while the Football Council sought to ensure it for three. To top it off, an offer from Getafe of Spain and an interest from Juventus of Italy appeared, but the negotiations with Boca came to fruition and today they can enjoy it
Valentín renewed until December 31, 2024 with an exit clause of 10 million dollars. “Coming back here to La Bombonera with a victory is beautiful, we need it for the confidence of the team. Winning this way I think it will motivate us much more to be able to continue every day. I feel the affection that people give me and I am very grateful to the Boca fan,” said the 18-year-old boy, the main person responsible for the Boquense comeback, being the great figure of the match. Great things await him.
